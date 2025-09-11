Hyderabad: Govt greenlights first-ever sky cable car linking Golconda-Tombs

Hyderabad: The government has decided to implement a sky cable car or aerial tramway project to promote tourism in the historic areas of Golconda and Qutb Shahi tombs (Seven tombs). Under this project, tourists will be transported between the two sites via a sky cable car, which will help boost tourism activities in the region.

Three reputed companies have been shortlisted for the project. Experts have reviewed various technical and environmental aspects to ensure its successful completion. This will be the first project of its kind in the state.

The Tourism Department had planned the project in 2021, but its implementation was delayed. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority invited tenders in August to select a consultant for the project. Among the shortlisted companies are two firms from Nagpur and Mumbai. A technical committee will oversee the tender process, and the project is expected to be allocated by the end of this month.

The project is estimated to cost Rs.150 crores and is expected to be completed by 2026. Officials stated that once launched, the project will significantly increase tourism in the area.

Currently, it takes 15 to 20 minutes to cover the distance between Golconda and Qutb Shahi Tombs by road, but the sky cable car will reduce the travel time to 5 to 10 minutes. Two terminals will be constructed under the project, one near the main entrance of Golconda and the other within the Qutb Shahi tombs.