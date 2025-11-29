Hyderabad: Govt okays Rs 4000 cr plan to shift overhead power lines underground

Hyderabad: In a bid to reduce constant power outages, prevent accidents, and support economic growth, the state government on Saturday approved a Rs 4051 crore project to convert overhead electricity lines into an underground cable network across Hyderabad.

The underground cabling project, which includes the complete undergrounding of the existing 33 kV, 11 kV and LT networks on major roads, will cover Banjara Hills, Secunderabad, central and south areas.

According to TGSPDCL, the massive project will also integrate telecom and internet service providers, including T-Fiber.

The power utility plans to place 33 kV, 11 kV and LT lines in the same trench wherever possible to optimise space and reduce disruption. The proposal includes more than 2,300 km of 11 kV HDD works, 6,251 km of LT line conversion, and the installation of over 14,000 Ring Main Units (RMUs).