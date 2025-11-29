Telangana aims to secure energy needs for 2047 growth vision, says Bhatti

The government would like to inform investors that energy, water and law and order are assured in the state, he said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th November 2025 3:21 pm IST|   Updated: 29th November 2025 3:23 pm IST
Telangana deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka asks officials to submit report of one major gram panchayat where plantation has been done in the last 10 years.
Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Hyderabad: Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Saturday said the state government is planning to meet the energy requirements as per its goal of making the state a USD three trillion economy by 2047.

Vikramarka, who made a presentation on the energy sector, said the government under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s leadership is making determined efforts to make the state a USD three trillion economy by 2047.

“The state is seriously planning to meet the energy requirement. We are transparently taking plans forward towards making the state globally competitive,” he told reporters.

