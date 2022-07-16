Hyderabad: Govt Quli Qutub Shah ITI invites applications for 2022-23

Hyderabad: Government Quli Qutub Shah Industrial Training Institute for Girls has invited online applications for the academic year 2022-23.

The application forms will be available from July 6 to July 31. The new academic session is scheduled to begin on August 1 2022. Candidates aged 14 and above having cleared class 10 are eligible to apply for the courses.

The institute will offer three courses including, Computer Operator Programming assistant, a 1-year course. Electronic Mechanic, a 2-year course and designing which is also a 2-year course. Interested candidates may apply at the ITI website.