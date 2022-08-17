Hyderabad: Govt to distribute 6L clay idols for Ganesh Chaturthi

Hyderabad: As the Telangana government is likely to promote eco-friendly idols for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival that begins on August 31, several departments are getting ready to distribute over six lakh clay Ganesh idols in the city and will also be setting up an additional 50 artificial ponds for idol immersion.

As part of these efforts, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will give out four lakh clay idols while the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Telangana State Pollution Control Board (TSPSCB) will take on the assignment of one lakh idols each.

At the same time, the government departments will build 50 more artificial ponds, in addition, to the present 25 artificial ponds, across the city to facilitate idol immersion.

A meeting was held by the Telangana minister for animal husbandry T Srinivas Yadav on Tuesday to discuss festival arrangements, as he will be announcing the environmental conservation measures for the Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The meeting was attended by Telangana home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, city mayor G Vijaya Laxmi and others. By arranging cranes, special illumination, and sanitation work to control vector-borne diseases, officials will also take up the reconstruction of roads along the idol immersion procession route.

Besides the special security positioning, the construction will also include the distribution of police personnel including SHE teams.