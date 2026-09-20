Hyderabad: Gowliguda gurudwara marks century of faith, service

Hyderabad: Thousands of Sikhs came together to participate in the centenary celebrations of the historic Central Gurudwara Sahib Gowliguda at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, in Hyderabad on Sunday, September 20.

Founded in 1926, the Central Gurudwara Sahib Gowliguda has stood witness to the transformation of Hyderabad across generations.

Celebrating the landmark occasion, the Prabhandak Committee of Central Gurudwara Sahib Gowliguda, in association with Sikh gurudwaras across Telangana, organised ‘Vishaal Diwan’ (Mass Religious Congregation), where thousands of devotees offered prayers to Guru Granth Sahib Ji (Holy Scripture of Sikhs).

Gracing the occasion were prominent Sikh spiritual and community leaders such as Singh Sahib, Sant Baba Kulwant Singhji, and Revered Jathedar (Head Priest) of Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Abchalnagar Sahib, Nanded, Maharashtra. Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazur Sahib is one of the five supreme Takhts (seats of temporal authority) in Sikhism.

The spiritual atmosphere of the gathering was heightened by gurbani kirtans (hymns) and kathas (sermons) recited by renowned Ragi Jathas (Sikh preachers) from different parts of the country.

“The historic centenary celebrations are a celebration of faith, service and unity, bringing the entire community together,” Central Gurudwara Sahib Gowliguda Prabhandak Committee president S. Trilok Singh said.

The centenary celebrations also underlined the Gurudwara’s contribution beyond its religious identity.

The spirit of equality was perhaps most visible at the conclusion of the congregation, when the traditional ‘Guru-Ka-Langar’, the free community kitchen, was served to devotees. Seated together and sharing the same meal, people experienced one of the most powerful expressions of Sikh philosophy—that everyone is equal and that service to fellow human beings transcends social and religious boundaries.

