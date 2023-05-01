Hyderabad: Grey Hounds Constable electrocuted to death in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: A Grey Hounds constable died after getting allegedly electrocuted at Jubilee Hills on Sunday night.

N Veeraswamy (45) who worked with Grey Hounds – the elite Anti Naxal force was travelling on his bike from the TV5 office towards NTR Bhavan when near Jubilee Hills checkpost his bike while trying to negotiate a water logged stretch skidded. The constable fell down on the footpath and came in contact with power cables. He got electrocuted and died.

The police reached the spot and informed the 108 ambulance. The paramedics tried to revive the man by doing CPR. However, it could not save the man. The police booked a case and investigation going.

It had rained heavily in the city on Sunday night.