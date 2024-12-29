Hyderabad groups host events to deter youth from New Year parties

Hyderabad: To deter youth from immoral activities, drugs and spending lavishly on New Year events, Muslim organizations are offering more meaningful means to help avoid the New Year bashes.

Muslims organizations are holding special programs on the night of December 31 to engage the youngsters in prayers and religious discourses instead of corrupting themselves with the worldly New Year revelries culture.

The Abul Fida Islamic Research Center in Shahalibanda is organizing a night-long program called ‘Shab Bedari & Tarbiyati Ijtema’ at the Masjid S S Faizullah Hussaini in Shakarganj. The program, scheduled from 10 pm to 7.30 am the next morning, includes religious scholars delivering sermons on Islamic teachings, and participants can join congregational prayers such as ‘Salatul Tasbeeh,’ ‘Salatul Tahajjud,’ ‘Fajr,’ and ‘Ishraq’ namaz.

The Al Madina Educational Society in Falaknuma is hosting a ‘Mehfil Durood’ at Ghazi Millat Colony from 8 pm to 1.30 am, providing an opportunity for youth to participate.

At Vazir Ali Mosque, Fateh Darwaza, a religious program is organized on Tuesday night (December 31 night). A program will be organized at Charminar by the Meher Organization on similar lines.

Several other groups are holding such programs at Mehdipatnam, Borabanda, Kandikalgate, Barkas, Falaknuma and other places in the city.

Organizers expressed concern about New Year parties taking place on December 31 night in Hyderabad, where Muslim youth engage in haram activities. They aim to prevent such behavior by organizing religious events and keeping youth away from parties.

Religious scholars have called on community organizations to organize religious meetings in colonies and mosques to spread the correct message and deter youth from deviating from the right path.