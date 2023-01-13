Hyderabad: Gudimalkapur corporator Devara Karunakar passes away

Hyderabad: Gudimalkapur Corporator Devara Karunakar passed away here on Friday due to a suspected brain stroke. He was elected from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mayor G Vijaya Lakshmi and GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar expressed their grief over the demise of the corporator.

“It is unfortunate to lose a senior leader who served as corporator twice. He maintained a healthy relationship with the other corporators and party members. He frequently raised public grievances and so used to cooperate in the GHMC council so the meeting runs smoothly,” the Mayor said.

Union minister G Kishan Reddy also expressed sadness over his demise.

Also Read Bandi Sanjay takes dig at Hyderabad police on kite flying restrictions

“I’m left distraught by the untimely passing of Sri Devara Karunakar Garu, Senior Leader of

@BJP4Telangana & Gudimalkapur Corporator.As a devout karyakarta, he dedicated himself to public service & the party. This is a personal loss to me & the party. Condolences to his family.