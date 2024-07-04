Hyderabad: Gulf returnee dies after assault while trying to break fight

Hyderabad: A returnee from the Gulf was brutally attacked on his head with a liquor bottle leading to his death on Thursday.

Mohd Mahmood Ali Khan, who works in the Middle East, had gone to a wine shop at Puranapul two weeks ago. He was consuming alcohol along with a relative of his when they noticed two people quarrelling and went to dissuade them from fighting, said the police.

However, one of the quarelling men instead slapped Mahmood who retaliated and gave him two fist blows. The wine shop workers pacified them and dispersed them.

“However, after sometime, we went to the same place to consume liquor and when we were about to leave. The man who slapped Mahmood earlier came and hit him with a beer bottle,” said Mohd Farooq Ali Khan, a relative who had accompanied Mahmood.

Mahmood suffered head injuries and was admitted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment. He died during treatment on Thursday.