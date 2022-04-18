Hyderabad: Guru Nanak Medical Centre inaugurated in Secunderabad

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 18th April 2022
Hyderabad: Guru Nanak Medical Centre, a subsidiary of Guru Nanak Charitable Trust at Secunderabad was inaugurated on Sunday.

Diagnostic services for the underprivileged and people of all religions at a fraction of the cost. They may also have access to the Twin Cities’ most economical dental treatments.

The Guru Nanak Medical Centre, a subsidiary of Guru Nanak Charitable Trust, has been renovated at a cost of Rs 1.5 crore by the Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan.

A diagnostic lab, X-ray, ultrasound, physiotherapy, ophthalmology, consultation, dentistry, and daycare services are available at this medical center. It features state-of-the-art 3D ultrasound probe equipment that cost Rs 40 lakh to set up, as well as an X-ray that cost Rs 10 lakh.

It has a dialysis center that has been operating at full capacity for the past six years. It was recently updated, and the number of beds has been increased from 12 to 15.

