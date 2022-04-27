Hyderabad: Gym owner arrested on rape charge

Published: 27th April 2022
Hyderabad: A 25-year-old gym owner was arrested by Musheerabad police for sexually exploiting and duping with a 23-year-old woman. The accused is the son of a political party’s minority leader.

According to the police, the accused ran a health club in Ram Nagar for the past few years. The lady was a customer at his establishment.

Chikkadpally Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sridhar said that the accused befriended her and lived together for a few days. The victim was assured that the accused would marry her which led to sexual exploitation.

When the accused refused to marry her, the woman filed a case with the Musheerabad police. Inspector E Jahangeer Yadav said that she claimed to have been cheated by the accused with a false promise of marriage. She also said that he had sexually exploited her.

The case is registered under IPC sections of rape and dishonesty and the accused has been arrested.

