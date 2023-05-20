Hyderabad: Gym trainer’s wife, her lover set him on fire; held

Hyderabad: A week after the suspicious death of a 32-year-old in a fire at his rented flat in Jagagirigutta, police have cracked the case and arrested the deceased’s wife and her lover on Thursday for hatching a plan to kill him.

On May 10, police were informed about the burnt body of the deceased, who was identified as T Jayakrishna, a gym trainer by profession, in his rented flat at Allwayn Colony in Jagadgirigutta.

Also Read Hyderabad: Father gets 5 yrs jail for sexually assaulting minor daughter

The initial probe by police assumed the suspicious death was suicide as Jayakrishna’s wife 26-year-old T Durga Bhavani, went to her native place in Krishna district in Andhra Pradesh. Hence, he was alone in his flat when the incident took place.

On the fateful day, the deceased along with his father had come to the city to vacate the flat as he wanted to shift his native place permanently.

During the investigation, police found that the deceased’s 23-year-old friend named A Chinni alias Chinna, a native of Chandanagar was having an affair with Durga Bhavani since 2018.

Upon releasing that Jayakrishna wanted to shift to his native place permanently, Durga hatched a plan with her lover Chinna to kill her husband to continue their affair without hindrance, the police said.

Police revealed that Durga had alerted Chinna when Jayakrishna reached his flat. After reaching to Jayakrishna’s flat, Chinna made him consume six beers in three hours. When the deceased fell asleep, Chinna doused him in petrol and set him on fire.

When police took Chinna for questioning, he denied any involvement and said he had left before the incident as Jayakrishna was fully drunk and lost his senses. He even claimed that the victim was going through some financial problems so he might have taken an extreme step in anxiety.

However, when police checked the CCTV footage, Chinna was found buying a matchbox and petrol from a fuel pump, the police said. As the pump staff refused to give him petrol in a bottle, Chinna got his bike filled with petrol and in an isolated place, he took it out into a bottle near the deceased’s place.

Bhavani and Chinna were arrested after finding links regarding the case, and both were sent to judicial remand.