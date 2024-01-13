Hyderabad: Habitual motorcycle thief caught in Uppal, 23 vehicles recovered

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda police nabbed a habitual motorcycle thief and recovered 23 motorcycles in Uppal on Saturday, January 13.

Police said Rayudu Chaithanya Sai Kumar (31), a private employee, was caught near the SVM Grand on Nagole Road during a surprise vehicle checking drive by Koteshwara Rao, detective sub-inspector from Uppal Police Station after a series of vehicles went missing within the police station limits.

The accused decamped with 7 motorcycles in Uppal Police station limits alone, 4 within LB Nagar, 2 in Begumpet, 1 in SR Nagar, and 1 in Miyapur, within the city.

He also stole 1 bike in Warangal Gopalapuram, 2 in Khammam, and one in Kothagudem districts. Also one from Krishnalanka, Vijayawada, and three other police station limits, Police said in a press release on Saturday.

The police also seized items linked to these crimes, including 23 motorcycles, a printer, a laptop, fake registration cards, empty printable inkjet chip cards, and 6 bottles of colour ink.

Earlier, the accused was arrested for similar offences at Choutuppal, Uppal, and Madhapur police stations, and continued his criminal activities post-release, police said.

Rayudu Chaithanya Sai Kumar is now remanded to judicial custody under secton 379 IPC of PS Uppal, Rachakonda.