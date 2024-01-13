No talk about Babri demolition, message to Muslims clear: Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his discontent with the political narrative around the Ram temple inaugural event in Ayodhya on January 22.

His post was based on the recent remarks by Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and son of former Maharashtra CM late Bal Thackeray that “Ayodhya’a temple inauguration was his father’s dream”.

Uddhav Thackeray of @ShivSenaUBT_ recently said that Ayodhya’a temple inauguration was his father’s dream. That the temple inauguration was a matter of “national pride.”



No political party is talking about December 6, the egregious criminal act of demolishing a centuries old… — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 13, 2024

Earlier in the day, Thackeray, while talking to reporters said, “Construction of Ram temple was also my father’s dream. It is a moment of happiness that the temple is being constructed today. There should have been consultations with the Shankaracharyas. We will perform a maha aarti on the banks of River Godavari on January 22.”

Calling out December 6 as an “egregious criminal act of demolishing a centuries-old (Babri) Masjid”, the AIMIM chief pointed out how the “most important conversation in the country has been shifted to who will attend the inaugural event.

“No political party is talking about December 6, the egregious criminal act of demolishing a centuries old Masjid. The whole conversation is now about whether they’ll attend or not. The message to Indian Muslims is clear. We are expected to know our “aukaat” in today’s India. We are expected to acquiesce silently,” he wrote on X.

Owaisi further said that it is “shameful” that the demolition is being “elevated as a moment of national pride.”

“December 6 is a black day for Indian democracy. It is a black day for the values of our freedom movement. It is a black day for the rule of law,” he wrote on X.

On January 10, Asaduddin Owaisi appealed to the youth of the Muslim community to be watchful of the activities done by the BJP-led Centre and said that masjids in the country should remain inhabited.

“Young people, I am telling you, we have lost our Masjid and you are seeing what is being done there. Don’t you have pain in your hearts ?” he said.