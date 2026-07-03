Hyderabad: Habitual offenders held after chase, ganja seized

Hyderabad: Two habitual offenders were arrested by Bhavani Nagar Police on Thursday, July 2, as they were trying to flee on a two-wheeler without a number plate, and 2.334 kg of ganja was seized from them.

One of the accused has been identified as Mohammad Nasir alias Choti Chaku, 43, who is a rowdy sheeter booked under 20 cases at Bhavani Nagar Police Station involving drug peddling, the Arms Act, and theft.

The other accused, Mohammad Mehraj Ali, 24, has been involved in two ganja cases, one under Gopalpuram Police Station and another at Qutbullapur Excise Police Station limits.

The two were arrested from Talabkatta at around 4:10 pm while they were trying to flee on a red Honda Activa without a number plate upon seeing the police.

They were taken into custody and five packets containing 2.334 kg ganja worth Rs 54,900 was seized from them. According to the police, the two were planning to sell the ganja to customers in the Old Basti area.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused procured the ganja from Nagpur, Maharashtra, through a supplier.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Efforts are underway to nab the main supplier and others involved in the network.

Also Read Hyderabad Police bust Speed Post ganja trafficking network

Abids police bust interstate ganja trafficking racket

In a different case on Thursday, four interstate drug peddlers, including a minor, were arrested near Haj House in Nampally and 23 kg of ganja worth Rs 12 lakh was seized from them.

According to the police, the accused are natives of Parbhani, Maharashtra and have been peddling drugs in Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra for the past six months.

The contraband was allegedly procured from a supplier in the Araku region and transported via Hyderabad for further distribution to receivers in Maharashtra. The accused were intercepted while waiting to board a private bus after arriving in Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam by train.

Further investigation is underway to apprehend the absconding supplier and intended receivers.