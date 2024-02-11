Hyderabad: Hafiz Babanagar market gears up for business in Ramzan

Hyderabad: With Ramzan a month away hectic activity is witnessed at the Hafiz Babanagar in the Old City as the traders at one of the local markets hit for ladies’ clothes, footwear, kids wear, suiting, and shirting and bangles stores are gearing up for the festive season.

Located on the road connecting the Kanchanbagh with Chandrayangutta the Hafiz Babanagar market emerged as a business hub for those staying in the extreme south of Hyderabad.

The market is a favourite among people staying in Hafiz Babanagar A to D block, Royal Colony, Chandrayangutta, Narqi Phoolbagh, Moin Bagh, Rakshapuram, Gulshan Iqbal Colony, Tadlakunta, Ghazimillat colony, Kandikalgate, Barkas, Errakunta, Santoshnagar, and other residential areas.

‘Affordable, durable & trendy’

“Market in the last three years emerged into a business hub and attracts huge crowds during Ramzan and marriage season. The merchandise sold here is affordable, durable, and trendy,” explained a ladies’ garments trader.

There are close to 100 shops from Omer Hotel stretch to Babanagar C Block Bismillah hotel selling merchandise sourced from different parts of the country and also created locally.

“Ladies’ apparels are purchased in bulk from Surat, Delhi, Mumbai, and other Indian cities. Party wear and regular clothes are sold for a price between Rs. 400 and Rs. 4,000,” said Mohd Zubair, a shop owner.

Mini Laad Bazaar

It would not be wrong to highlight the bangle market comprising around 30 shops referred to as ‘Mini Laad Bazaar. “Prices are competitive. The bangle sets products are locally made by craftsmen staying in C Block and Burma refugee camps,” said Mujahid, a shop owner.

In Ramzan, the market is open throughout the night to facilitate the buyers who drop in from different areas of the city.

“The IT employees sometimes stopover en route to their houses located at Vanasthalipuram, L B Nagar, Saroornagar, Bairamalguda, Saidabad, Champapet to visit the shops,” said a trader.