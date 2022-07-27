Hyderabad Haj pilgrims begin return journey

Jeddah: The Telangana Haj pilgrims have started returning home after successfully performing the pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

The first flight carrying 377 Telangana pilgrims is set to depart from Madinah on late Wednesday, and the flight is scheduled to reach Hyderabad on Thursday.

The luggage has been packed and collected from the pilgrim‘s doorstep to avoid over weight issues at the airport.

The Saudi Arabian Airlines, the designated airlines to ferry pilgrims to Hyderabad, is allowing 40 Kgs check in luggage and 7Kg hand baggage.

The airlines would also be providing Zam Zam water upon their arrival at Hyderabad, according to officials.

The last flight is scheduled to leave on August 6th, according to officials.

“We have spiritually enjoyed Haj which was smooth and hassle free”, said Moulana Idris of Falaknuma in Hyderabad, who is among the first batch of pilgrims to return home.

All Telangana pilgrims arrived directly to Makkah through Jeddah Airport and after Haj now they have been moving to Madinah in a phased manner where they will spend eight days prior to returning home. They will offer forty prayers at Masjide Nabwi in Madinah during their eight days of stay.

All over the national level, Indian pilgrims have started to return home immediately after Haj. So far, 29,700 pilgrims returned home as of Wednesday.