Hyderabad Haleem brawl caught on video: Chaos erupts over unsettled bill

Hyderabad: A street fight at 4 Chili’s Kitchen in Musheerabad occurred on Friday night, March 29, after a customer allegedly refused to pay for the haleem.

A video of the incident, which has gone viral, shows a large group of people fighting and hurling abuses at each other. The fight occurred on the main road, as a result of which a traffic jam arose.

While the customer alleged he paid for the Haleem, the owner of the restaurant in Hyderabad claimed otherwise.

A brawl was reported over ‘Haleem’ outside a popular eatery in Musheerabad, last night.



The street fight over Payment of Haleem, the Restaurant owner alleged that the customer took Haleem but didn't make payment.



The customer says he paid. pic.twitter.com/I5ISZ50hTk — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 30, 2024

Hyderabadi Haleem

The Hyderabadi Haleem is a must-have during the month of Ramzan along with Biriyani. The meat, mostly mutton and chicken is pounded with a mixture desi ghee dry fruits and spices. Haleem is slow-cooked on a Bhatti (charcoal stove) in a large vessel.

The dish can be traced back to the Arab mercenaries, who came to India in the 10th century, during the Mughal rule and in Hyderabad, under the Nawabs.

Every street of Hyderabad lightens up with the aromatic smell of Haleem, with scores of people, including Hindus and Christians lining up to saviour their favourite Ramzan dish.

Here are the top ten places in Hyderabad where one can savour Haleem during Ramzan: