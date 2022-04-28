Hyderabad: Haleem reigns supreme on Swiggy this Ramzan!

Hyderabad: Not surprisingly, people in the city chose mutton Haleem as one of their most favourite dishes for iftar during Ramzan. The meat-based dish was ordered 33 times more than last year on Swiggy, reigning supreme over all other items. This was followed by 8 lakh orders of chicken biryani in the first 20 days of Ramzan.

Swiggy, an Indian online food delivery platform, analyzed the type of orders placed between 2 April and 22 April in the city and found out that Hyderabad chose its traditional comfort food that was ordered the most over other dishes.

Hyderabad is known for its delectable spread during Ramzan in India, and visitors throng the old city on food quests the whole month to explore the city’s culinary culture. However, the COVID-19 pandemic caused a dent in many people’s plan for two consecutive years in 2020 and 2021. This also led to many old traditional food joints going online, to cater to wider audiences.

Traditional favourites such as chicken biryani, Haleem, Nihari, Samosas, Rabdi, Malpua, and others continue to top the popularity charts in terms of online orders, said a press release from Swiggy on Thursday. Some of the popular Haleem varieties ordered this year were Mutton Haleem, Special Haleem and Chicken Haleem/Murgh Haleem.