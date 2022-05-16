Hyderabad: Haleem to retain its GI tag for 10 more years

Hyderabadi Haleem’s Geographical Indication (GI) status has been renewed. It had been two years since it had expired.

According to The Times of India, the Haleem Makers Association, which received the GI tag in 2010, had it renewed for another ten years, until December 2029.

The same was confirmed by senior examiner at the Geographical Indications Registry (GIR) under the Union Ministry of Commerce Prashanth Kumar S Bhairappanavar.

A geographical indicator (GI) is a designation that is applied to products that have a specific geographical origin along with attributes or a reputation that are due to the place’s origin.

Haleem is a special meat preparation from Hyderabad. Because of its high nutritional content and porridge-like texture, it is a go-to dish during Ramzan. It is a fragrant stew-like dish made from finely crushed meat, lentils, and wheat blended with spices. It’s frequently topped with a spicy ‘shorba’ (meat broth), caramelised onions, coriander, and lemon slices.

There are an estimated 6,000 Haleem producers, most of whom rely on Ramzan sales in the city.