Hyderabad: HAML discusses modified Metro Phase-II proposals

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Airport Metro Rail Ltd (HAML) discussed the modified Metro Phase-II proposals and extension of MGBS-Falaknuma by another 1.5 km to Chandrayangutta here at the Metro Rail Bhavan on Sunday.

The meeting, attended by engineering experts and senior officials discussed which part of Nagole- LB Nagar- Mailardevpalli- Shamshabad Airport; or Nagole- LB Nagar- Mailardevpalli- New High Court near Agricultural University to be designed as a “through” line and which part to be designed as spur line.

Presiding over the meeting, managing director NVS Reddy instructed officials to study various Metros and the learnings of Phase-I for the provision of better passenger facilities and maximizing ridership.

The extension of MGBS-Falaknuma which is situated on the Nagole- LB Nagar- Mailardevpalli- Airport line and the development of Chandrayangutta as the interchange station for Airport connectivity to Old City was also discussed.

Suggestions on the complexities involved in the creation of the complexities involved in the creation of train reversal and stabling lines at Chandrayangutta given the narrow road width and the existence of a flyover there and the possible technical solutions were talked about.

Officials also analysed the pros and cons of adopting the same signalling, train control system and coaches of Phase-I versus others.

The meeting also discussed holding talks with domain experts regarding flexibility and obtaining competitive rates at the same time seamless travel facility for passengers travelling from Phase-I corridors to new ones.

In the end, Reddy emphasized creating adequate parking facilities at new Metro stations, last-mile connectivity, pedestrian facilities, and space for luggage in the Airport-borne Metro trains.