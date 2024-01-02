Telangana CM Revanth Reddy reviews Old City Metro expansion plan 

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy held a meeting with officials to discuss the Hyderabad Metro Rail’s Phase-II (HMRL) expansion from MGBS to Falaknuma at the Telangana State Secretariat on Tuesday, January 2.

The CM decided to put on hold the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government’s Airport Metro plan from Raidurg to Shamshabad Airport, and gave a green signal to a new alignment from MGBS via Old City and from LB Nagar, connecting the Nagole to LB Nagar Metro stations.

Following a detailed presentation by HMRL MD NVS Reddy, the chief minister stressed the need for the Metro expansion to serve more areas of the city, benefiting commuters.

One of the proposals discussed was the widening of the road from Darulshifa Junction to Shalibanda Junction. The chief minister suggested extending this to Falaknuma Junction, creating a 100-foot-wide road, while ensuring the protection of 103 identified religious, heritage, and sensitive structures.

Revanth Reddy will personally oversee the development, which is aimed at fostering rapid growth in the Old City area. He instructed HMRL MD to refine the Phase-II proposals in collaboration with the Commissioner of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), the chief minister’s office said in a press release on Tuesday.

He further instructed HMRL MD to conduct traffic studies and Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for the revised plan and directed the identification of government lands along this stretch for Transit Oriented Development, which could partially fund the Airport Metro project and aid in the development of Old City.

The CM also urged officials to use ‘At Grade’ (road level) Metro construction in the Laxmiguda-Jalpally-Mamidipally stretch to reduce costs.