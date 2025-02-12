Hyderabad: Hanuman temple under fire for failing to install CCTV

Hyderabad: The Tappachabutra police had issued a notice to the temple committee of Hanuman temple for failing to install closed circuit cameras on the premises and ensure the safety of visitors and temple sanctity.

The additional commissioner of police (law and order) said that the Hyderabad police have time and again asked the management of the temple to install closed-circuit cameras for the safety of the devotees. “Despite our appeals, the temple committee is failing to install the closed circuit cameras. Failure to install it is resulting in law and order issues and risking the safety and decorum of the temples,” said the official.

The Tappachabutra police had previously asked the committee to install closed-circuit cameras and issued a notice to them multiple times. The committee management failed to do it citing a paucity of funds.

The right-wing activists on Wednesday complained that previously also there were instances when meat was found in the temple and some people had painted the temple premises with green colour.

Local people wonder that despite repeated law and order issues, the police failed to ensure that closed-circuit cameras are installed in the temple. “If closed circuit cameras were installed it would have been easy for the police to solve the case. Due to the negligence of the police, the incident happened and those responsible should be punished,” said a local resident, Mohd Jameel.

In several incidents of alleged desecration of temples reported last year, the police found the temple committees failed to install closed circuit cameras for surveillance day and night.

The police had also asked the temple committees to have a security guard at the temple to protect the temple and streamline visitor parking and queues of visitors on important days and festivals.