Hyderabad: Harish Rao distributes pension cards at Vengal Rao Nagar

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T Harish Rao participated in the distribution of Aasara pensions in Vengal Rao Nagar on Tuesday.

Addressing the crowd at the event, he said that Aasara pension will be given to dialysis patients every month.

“5000 people are being given pension in their bank accounts already and 1000 people are being delivered dialysis service under Aarogyasri scheme,” he added.

Telangana government spends around Rs 1 crore on kidney patients every year. Adding on to that, Rao said that Telangana is the first state to have bought the use of ‘single filter technique’ into force.

Tamil Nadu and many other states have also adopted the use of single filters after getting inspired by Telangana government strategies.

“Single-use dialysis system launched by KCR has bought about a revolution in medical practices in Telangana. The Telangana government has introduced the ‘Aasara’ pensions, with a view to ensuring secured life for all the poor, as a part of its welfare measures and social safety net strategy,” he said.

Earlier, only three hospitals in Hyderabad offered dialysis services, while the number of Dialysis centers in the state today have increased from 3 to 83 centers now.

Telangana government is spending around 700 crores for kidney patients services including dialysis service, kidney transplant services and also post surgery expenses(medicines) for lifetime, ensuring the availability of these services for patients within their districts.

Organ transplant center in Gandhi hospital has been brought into force for a large number of patients and ten lakhs under ‘Arogyasri Scheme’ is being given to each for transplant surgeries, he informed.

Services:

For Single use dialysis filter process, 102 dialysis centers in the state have been opened, one crore rupees for each has been sanctioned. Bus pas services are provided for patient comfort first time in the country. Aasara pension will be provided every month. Kidney transplant will also be done for needful.

Fluoride content increased intake is resulting in kidney diseases and to combat this issue, Telangana government has been taken up the task of purifying the surface water, he said.

Health profile checkups will be conducted to check for BP patients and diabetic people and medication for the same will be provided every month, said the minister.

The CM has sanctioned pension cards for five thousand people already and Telangana is the only state to implemented this scheme so far, he said. One thousand crore rupees are spent on numerous patients every year. Centers are being opened in various districts of Telangana.

Osmania Hospital, NIMS, Gandhi-nephrology dept. will be conducting regular checks for patients suffering from health issues preventing them from transplants and dialysis. Funds for the same purpose has been provided by State Government to these hospitals.

The minister then distributed ‘Aasara pension cards’ to the patients and later announced ‘tele mental health services’ are going to begin in Telangana very soon.