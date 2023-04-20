Hyderabad: Harish Rao launches dialysis centre, blood bank at Nampally Area hospital

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister T Harish Rao inaugurated a new 5-bed dialysis centre and blood bank at Nampally Area Hospital on Tuesday.

The centre was established upon the request of MLA Zafar Hussain to provide better healthcare services to underprivileged people, a press note informed.

During the inauguration, the minister highlighted the importance of dialysis centres for people with kidney problems. He praised the Telangana government for establishing one dialysis centre for each constituency, providing free dialysis under the Arogyashri scheme, and increasing the number of dialysis centers from 3 to 102 in Telangana.

“This has enabled over 10,000 people to access free dialysis,” he added.

The minister emphasized that the government is providing quality healthcare services in a ‘corporate manner’ without compromising on safety and infection control. “The government also provides financial support to dialysis patients through pension and free bus passes to ensure their financial security,” he said.

“Apart from the new dialysis center, the government has increased the number of government blood banks from 28 to 56 in the state,” Harish Rao stated.

కిడ్నీ సమస్యలు ఉన్న వారు వారానికి 2-3 సార్లు డయాలసిస్ చేసుకోవాల్సిన అవసరం ఉంటుంది.ఇది ఎంతో ఖర్చుతో కూడుకున్న వ్యవహారం.ఈ వ్యాధి వారిని శారీరకంగా,మానసికంగా,ఆర్థికంగా కుంగదీస్తుంది.



తెలంగాణ ఏర్పాటుకు ముందు కేవలం ఉస్మానియా,గాంధీ,నిమ్స్ ఆసుపత్రిలో మాత్రమే డయాలసిస్ సెంటర్లు ఉండేవి

2/n pic.twitter.com/b4nBeZrT3N — Office of Minister for Health, Telangana (@TelanganaHealth) April 20, 2023

The minister further said that the government has given component separators to 27 blood banks, which enables one unit of blood to be used for three to four people. “It is committed to strengthening the state’s healthcare infrastructure and is currently working on several projects to achieve this goal, including the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) project to provide 6000 super speciality beds in the state,” he said.

Harish Rao further criticized the previous governments of Congress and TDP for not building a single hospital in Hyderabad. He emphasized that the state’s healthcare sector has become a benchmark for the country, with timely appointments and no shortage of doctors. The government is also taking steps to strengthen trauma care centres and emergency services.

The Health minister also said that the government has doubled diet charges and established a midwifery system for the first time in the country to promote normal births. “Government deliveries have increased from 30 percent earlier to 65 percent, indicating an increase in people’s trust in government healthcare services. The government will soon implement the KCR Nutrition Kit program, providing essential nutrition support to 6.5 lakh pregnant women with a budget of 250 crores allocated by chief minister KCR,” he added.