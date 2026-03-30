Hyderabad: Harish Rao meets KTR over suspension from Assembly

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA T Harish Rao met party Working President KT Rama Rao at the latter’s residence on Monday, March 30, to discuss suspension of MLAs from the Telangana Assembly.

Prior to the meeting, police teams were deployed at the KTR’s residence in Nandinagar, Banjara Hills. Videos share on social media showed MLAs including Padi Kaushik Reddy, Sabitha Indira Reddy, Harish Rao and others arriving at the Sircilla MLA’s residence.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi MLA T Harish Rao met party Working President KT Rama Rao at the latter's residence on Monday, March 30, to discuss sespension of MLAs from the Telangana Assembly.



Prior to the meeting , police teams were deployed at the KTR's residence in Nandinagar,… pic.twitter.com/AnaIHeQJVT — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 30, 2026

The meeting comes a day after BRS MLAs were suspended from the budget session of the Telangana Assembly for accusing Information and Public Relations Minister Ponguletti Srinivas Reddy of corruption and illegal mining.

Also Read Telangana Assembly suspends BRS members till session end

On Sunday, the BRS MLAs had accused the Congress government of not taking action against Raghava Constructions for alleged illegal mining. The company is owned by the minister’s family. The BRS demanded that House Committee be formed to probe the alleged illegal mining.

Congress members strongly criticised the Opposition for stalling the proceedings, prompting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to suggest that the agitating BRS members be suspended for the smooth functioning of the House.

With inputs from PTI