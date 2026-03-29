Telangana Assembly suspends BRS members till session end

Hyderabad: The Telangana Assembly on Sunday, March 29, witnessed continuous protests by BRS members, who demanded a House Committee to probe the alleged illegal mining involving Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.

The Opposition members, who were present in the house, were eventually suspended for two days, until the end of the current session.

Congress members strongly criticised the Opposition for stalling the proceedings, prompting Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to suggest that the agitating BRS members be suspended for the smooth functioning of the House.

As soon as the House began, BRS Members continued their stir near the Podium demanding the House Committee. It went on despite the repeated requests by the Speaker.

CM Revanth Reddy suggested that the BRS members either resume their seats and allow the House to function, or be suspended for two days so that the Assembly could take up its business.

Congress members objected to Opposition MLA P Kaushik Reddy’s alleged gestures towards BRS rebel legislator Kadiyam Srihari and demanded stringent action against him.

The Telangana Assembly on Sunday, March 29, witnessed continuous protests by BRS members, who demanded a House Committee to probe the alleged illegal mining involving Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy.



The Opposition members, who were present in the house, were… pic.twitter.com/5LEF6g82OX — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) March 29, 2026

The house adopted a motion referring Kaushik Reddy’s alleged behaviour to the ethics committee.

Government Whip Aadi Srinivas requested the Speaker to suspend the agitating BRS members.

Action should be taken against Padi Kaushik Reddy, who behaved unethically, indecently and violated all procedures of the Assembly, the CM said.

“Though our members demanded that the membership of Kaushik Reddy be dismissed, I am not inclined to do so. Kaushik Reddy’s behaviour should be referred to the Ethics Committee. If they (BRS members) sit in their seats, let them sit. But if they don’t sit, they should be suspended for the next two days,” CM Reddy said.

The House passed the motion moved by the Legislative Minister D Sridhra Babu seeking the suspension of BRS members for two days.

As the BRS members continued their sloganeering sitting in the Well, the chief minister said he was ready to appoint a House Committee on alleged illegal land transfers by the kin of Harish Rao.

“In Balanagar of Mahabubnagar district, Harish Rao’s brother, Mahesh Rao allegedly threatened private industry owners and transferred hundreds of acres of land through Dharani (land management portal). If Harish Rao agrees, we are ready to set up a House Committee to investigate this,” the CM said.

He also alleged that BRS and BJP had a tacit understanding in the last Lok Sabha elections.

CPI member Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao suggested that the Government suspend the BRS members as they continue to disrupt the proceedings of the House.

Amid sloganeering by BRS members, Minister D Sridhar Babu introduced the ‘Telangana Employees Accountability and Monitoring of Parental Support Bill, 2026,’ aimed at ensuring social security for senior citizens, which Speaker G Prasad Kumar allowed for discussion.

Revanth Reddy on Saturday announced an inquiry by CB-CID into mining leases and illegal mining since the formation of Telangana in 2014, following an acrimonious debate in the Assembly over allegations made against Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy by the BRS.

Alleging illegal mining by BRS leaders during the 2014 – 2023 period, when the regional party was in power, he said the government is ready to conduct a probe into it.