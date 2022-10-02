Hyderabad: Harish Rao vows support for Lingayats on Basaveshwara Jayanti

Hyderabad: Telangana finance minister T Harish Rao on Sunday vowed the support of the state government for the Lingayat community in the state.

He attended the foundation stone event of the Basaveshwara Bhavan in Kokapet, Hyderabad.

Commenting on the 12-century Bhakti poet of Lingayatism, Basaveshwara, the minister said that the poet was similar to Mahatma Gandhi whose birth anniversary falls on October 2.

“Even in those times, Basaveshwara set up the first Parliament and laid the foundation for democratic values. No matter how much is said about him, it doesn’t suffice,” said Rao.

Also Read 5G will benefit education sector in big way: Dharmendra Pradhan

“The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) led government in the state including chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is the first party to honour Bhakti poet Basaveshwara. None of the previous governments paid heed to the respect Basaveshwara deserved,” he said.

Rao further said that “MP BB Patil met CM KCR and ensured the setting up of Basaveshwara’s statue costing around Rs 100 crores at the Tank Bund in Hyderabad. The CM has high regard for the poet and ensured that Basaveshwara Jayanti is celebrated well. Further, only the TRS government has cared about ensuring that the Bhakti saint was taught in schools.”

Harish Rao said that the state government has granted over Rs 100 crore worth of acres of land in service to the Lingayat community. Statues and buildings have been constructed in honour of Basaveshwara in Medak, Sangareddy, Sadashivpet and various other constituencies. Rao stated that even in London, Basaveshwara’s statue was set up outside the Parliament.

“The poet has great admirers across the world. The CM has given his word that he would visit once the Basaveshwara Bhavan was set up properly. His philosophy has lasted from the 12th century onwards till date,” he added.

The minister further said that the state of Telangana has progressed immensely in the last seven years.

Discussing the OBC reservations, Rao said the Lingayat community has been demanding the same for several years.

“Chief minister KCR has been demanding the Centre to include Lingayats in the OBC reservation list. I hope that the union government responds and includes reservations for Lingayats. The community has the full support of the TRS party and we thank them for their patience,” he said.