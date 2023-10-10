Hyderabad has 1587 critical polling stations: CV Anand

Hyderabad: City Commissioner of Police (CP) CV Anand on Monday said 1587 polling stations in Hyderabad district have been identified as critical polling stations.

After the Telangana Assembly elections dates were announced by the ECI on Monday, Hyderabad police have sought the assistance of 32 companies of central forces for the smooth conduct of polls on November 30.

The CP said that integrated checkposts would be set up in the city during the elections for surveillance.

Additionally, the commercial tax, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Road Transport Authority (RTA), excise and narcotics authorities will carry out round-the-clock monitoring.

Anand further said that CCTV cameras would be installed near liquor shops as well to monitor the flow and check for illegal activities.

“Moving large amounts of money would be required to furnish relevant documents and show details of what the money is being used for,” said the commissioner adding that the accounts where the amount of money beyond the limit has been transferred will be examined.

GHMC to prevent violation of MCC

Addressing a press conference with Anand, Hyderabad District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner D Ronald Rose said 90 flying squads are operational, with six teams deployed in each Assembly constituency.

Each squad consists of one executive magistrate, one senior police officer, three armed police officials and one videographer.

“They will look into all complaints of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations, election expenditure, complaints of intimidation, movement of anti-social elements, liquor, arms and large sums of cash, among others,” added the GHMC commissioner.

Additionally, 15 video surveillance teams and 15 video viewing teams have started functioning in all segments.

They will be recording all major rallies and public meetings to ensure that the MCC is being followed and to prevent misuse of government vehicles, PSUs, government guesthouses and government machinery.

Ronald Rose said places of worship for election propaganda and political activities will strictly be prohibited.

There are 3986 polling stations in Hyderabad district spread across 1688 building locations. As many as 35,000 polling staff have been drafted for polling duties.