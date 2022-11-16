Hyderabad stands fifth in country in number of LEED-certified buildings: Report

Hyderabad: Hyderabad recorded 44,10,389 square feet of gross floor area of LEED-certified buildings during January to October 2022, according to a report by Knight Frank India.

During the same time period, the city added 18 new LEED-certified buildings, including 10 platinum and eight gold-certified structures.LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is the most widely used green building rating system in the world. Available for virtually all building types, LEED provides a framework for healthy, highly efficient, and cost-saving green buildings.

From January to October, 136 new buildings received LEED certification in seven key Indian cities, with Hyderabad recording the fourth-highest number of new buildings receiving LEED certification, with 18 new structures certified during the time.

Highlighting the importance of LEED certification of buildings, Sujatha Ganapathy, Vice President, Sustainability and Well Standard Business at Knight Frank India said, “sustainable architecture and green buildings meeting the needs of a balanced ecology is an emerging and on-demand trend in the Indian and global real estate landscape.”

She further said, “As the collective consciousness of the global population leans more and more towards environment-first and socially responsible companies, Indian corporates are also being compelled to respond to the growing attention and trend in non-financial reporting and performance. Investors are keen to assist socially and ecologically conscious businesses in India.”

During the January to October period, India registered 82 platinum-certified buildings, 50 gold-certified structures, and 4 silver-certified buildings throughout the top seven largest marketplaces.

With 10 platinum-certified buildings and eight gold-certified structures, Hyderabad took fifth place.