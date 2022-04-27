Hyderabad has 7 lakh of 9 lakh cameras in Telangana: DGP

Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 27th April 2022 3:07 pm IST
LB Nagar to be placed under 'eye in the sky' surveillance
Representational photo

Hyderabad: A total of nine lakh CCTV cameras are installed in the state of which seven lakh are established in Hyderabad.

In an interactive session, the state police department with the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) informed. The meet was organized by FTCCI.

The state Director General Police (DGP), Mahendra Reddy said that the department uses the latest technology to solve shocking cases within 24 hours.

In the meeting, the department discusses how they are using the latest technology like artificial intelligence, data analytics, and virtual reality.

The president of FTCCI, K Bhasker Reddy said that the purpose of the meeting with the police department was to express gratitude for the important role the police play in ensuring the smooth operation of businesses while also ensuring employee safety.

Reddy was quoted by the Newsmeter as saying, “This was more evident during the last two years of the pandemic where the police department extended full support in the smooth running of business operations without any hindrances. Also, this meeting is aimed to recognise the importance of a collaborative approach between the industry and law enforcement departments,” he said.

