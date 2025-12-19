Hyderabad has no link to Bondi beach shooting: Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Shivadhar Reddy on Friday, December 19. said that the recent shooting incident at Bondi Beach in Australia has no connection with Hyderabad, even as that the accused, Sajid Akram, hails from the city.

The DGP said that Sajid Akram, a native of Hyderabad, moved to Australia in 1998 in search of employment. Since then, he had travelled back to India only on six occasions.

After marrying a European woman in Australia, he visited Hyderabad with her once in 1998. He later returned in 2004, and again in February 2009, he added.

According to Reddy, Akram visited India in June 2011 and again in 2016 to settle his property matters. His most recent trip was in 2022 to see his mother and sister.

The Telangana police chief firmly stated that, although the accused has origins in Hyderabad, the Bondi Beach attack is entirely unrelated to any activities or connections in the city.

At least 16 people were killed in the violent gun attack at Bondi Beach on December 14, which authorities in Australia are treating as a terror-related incident.