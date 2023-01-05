Hyderabad: HC grants permission for Congress dharna at Indira park

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday gave a green signal to the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) to go ahead with their dharna at Indira Park.

The court directed the Hyderabad Police Commissioner to accord permission and asked the petitioner to submit a fresh representation to the police intimating the date and time of the dharna.

The bench-bearing single judge, Justice B Vijaysen Reddy after hearing the lunch motion case, commanded the petitioner to ensure the participation of not more than 300 people in the dharna.

The petitioner was further directed to follow COVID-19 protocol and cooperate with the police throughout their operation.

The Working president of the party, B Ashok Kumar Goud approached the High Court challenging the rejection of permission for dharna, by the police.

The Congress party was seeking permission to protest against the issues of sarpanches in the state.

The petitioner argued that the rejection order was arbitrary in nature and unconstitutional.

However, the government pleader opposed granting permission on the grounds of public inconvenience.

The judge, after hearing both parties declared his verdict in favour of the Congress party.