Hyderabad: HC orders action against noisy function halls in SCB

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has instructed the Secunderabad Cantonment Board to take action against Bantia Gardens and Imperial Gardens for causing noise pollution, especially after midnight.

Additionally, the Bowenpally police station authorities were directed to conduct regular patrols near function halls and implement measures to reduce public inconvenience caused by their activities.

A bench of Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti took up a letter written by a military colonel and residents of the SCB, over the two function halls as a PIL petition, and also instructed the SCB to file a compliance report by March 14.

The colonel emphasized the negative effects of noise pollution on residents, particularly those in the military, and requested court intervention

The court has instructed the state government to ensure strict compliance with a circular on noise pollution in Hyderabad, dated March 5, 2024. In response, the government has circulated this circular to various function halls in the city.