Hyderabad: HC questions police role in land ownership disputes

High Court seeks explanation from Telangana police for intervening in a civil land dispute despite lacking authority to decide ownership.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 13th December 2025 8:02 am IST
Telangana High Court
Telangana HighCourt

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, December 12, questioned the authority of the police to determine ownership of disputed lands, observing that such matters fall under civil jurisdiction and not police powers.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar made the observation while hearing a writ petition filed by Mendu Anil Kumar, a resident of Thumkunta in Shamirpet mandal, Medchal–Malkajgiri district.

The petitioner challenged the interference of the Shamirpet SHO and sub-inspectors in what he described as a civil dispute.

Add as a preferred source on Google
“King

Petitioner’s arguments

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate S Sridhar submitted that Anil Kumar had purchased a 133-square-yard plot in Thumkunta in March 2018. He constructed a compound wall and a small room on the land, obtained an electricity connection, and regularly paid usage charges and property taxes.

However, a local influential person, M Venkata Reddy, allegedly laid claim to the property and unlawfully occupied it.

Despite a formal complaint to the police, Sridhar argued, the Shamirpet police concluded that the property belonged to Venkata Reddy based on a notarised agreement dated 2023 and failed to act on the petitioner’s complaint.

Memory Khan Seminar

Police have no authority to determine ownership: Petitioner

“The police have no authority to determine ownership in civil matters,” he argued.

After hearing arguments from both sides and perusing the submitted documents, Justice Shravan Kumar asked how the police could decide land ownership and directed them to file a detailed counter-affidavit.

The court issued notices to the Principal Secretary (Home), the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, the Shamirpet SHO, the investigating sub-inspectors, and Venkata Reddy, seeking their responses in the matter.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 13th December 2025 8:02 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button