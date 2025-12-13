Hyderabad: HC questions police role in land ownership disputes

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Friday, December 12, questioned the authority of the police to determine ownership of disputed lands, observing that such matters fall under civil jurisdiction and not police powers.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar made the observation while hearing a writ petition filed by Mendu Anil Kumar, a resident of Thumkunta in Shamirpet mandal, Medchal–Malkajgiri district.

The petitioner challenged the interference of the Shamirpet SHO and sub-inspectors in what he described as a civil dispute.

Petitioner’s arguments

Appearing for the petitioner, advocate S Sridhar submitted that Anil Kumar had purchased a 133-square-yard plot in Thumkunta in March 2018. He constructed a compound wall and a small room on the land, obtained an electricity connection, and regularly paid usage charges and property taxes.

However, a local influential person, M Venkata Reddy, allegedly laid claim to the property and unlawfully occupied it.

Despite a formal complaint to the police, Sridhar argued, the Shamirpet police concluded that the property belonged to Venkata Reddy based on a notarised agreement dated 2023 and failed to act on the petitioner’s complaint.

Police have no authority to determine ownership: Petitioner

“The police have no authority to determine ownership in civil matters,” he argued.

After hearing arguments from both sides and perusing the submitted documents, Justice Shravan Kumar asked how the police could decide land ownership and directed them to file a detailed counter-affidavit.

The court issued notices to the Principal Secretary (Home), the Hyderabad Police Commissioner, the Shamirpet SHO, the investigating sub-inspectors, and Venkata Reddy, seeking their responses in the matter.