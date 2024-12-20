Hyderabad: HC unhappy with GHMC over illegal structure case in Tolichowki

Judge orders review of illegal structures amid GHMC's inaction.

Telangana High Court.

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Thursday, December 19, strongly criticized GHMC Commissioner K Ilambarithi regarding a case involving an illegal structure in Tolichowki.

The issue arose when officials attempted to demolish the illegal structure by making two small holes in the building’s staircase but later claimed to have sealed it and left the site.

Subsequently, the building owner broke the seal without authorization and resumed using the premises for his textile business.

When the issue was brought before the court, Justice K Lakshman summoned the GHMC commissioner to address concerns about its ineffective functioning.

In defence, GHMC officials stated they could not complete the demolition due to an ex-parte injunction issued by the city civil court.

However, it was revealed that this injunction was granted because the GHMC had failed to respond to multiple notices from the court.

The judge scrutinized these statements and directed Commissioner Ilambarithi to review similar cases and submit a report to the court by December 22.

