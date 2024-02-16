Hyderabad: HCA suspends coach accused of misbehaving with women’s team

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) on Friday suspended Vidyuth Jaisimha, head coach of senior women’s team, after he allegedly consumed alcohol in the team bus and misbehaved with female cricketers.

HCA president Jagan Mohan Rao ordered an investigation and directed Jaisimha to refrain from cricketing activities until the investigation is completed.

In a letter to Jaisimha, the HCA president referred to an anonymous email received by HCA along with videos showing him carrying and consuming liquor in the team bus while on his coaching assignment with the Hyderabad State team.

“Further the videos were also circulated in various WhatsApp groups and also shown on TV news channels. This is a matter of serious concern and I have asked for a thorough investigation to be done in this matter and a decision will be made based on the outcome of the investigation,” read the letter dated February 16.

“In the interim while the investigation is being carried out, I am directing you to refrain from involving yourself in any cricketing activities on behalf of the HCA,” wrote Jagan Mohan.

Meanwhile, the HCA president said that if necessary, criminal action would be taken against the coach. He made it clear that HCA will deal firmly with anyone indulging in such activity and will ban them for life.

The HCA took action after women cricketers reportedly approached the police, seeking action against Jaisimha. The incident occurred when the women’s team was going to Vijayawada from Hyderabad for a match a few days ago.

The parents and relatives of women players complained to HCA authorities four days ago. They alleged that there have been many incidents of the coach consuming liquor and behaving inappropriately with the female players.