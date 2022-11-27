Hyderabad: HDMA officials remove encroachments in Nizampet

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 27th November 2022 4:44 pm IST
Hyderabad: Encroachments in and around Nizampet were removed by officials from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HDMA) and Medchal-Ranga Reddy district revenue department on Saturday.

The encroached land belonged to the government in 2003 and was given on lease to a stone-crushing unit for 15 years. However, due to environmental laws, the mining and stone crushing stopped and residential areas started to spring up.

It is said that the crushing unit encroached on about one acre of land and raised unauthorised construction in this land site at Nizampet.

The case went to the Telangana High Court which asked the mining unit how much time they would require to relocate. But there was no response and encroachments continued to take place. The land is part of 32 acres allotted to Jawaharlal Nehru Journalists MAC Housing Society.

