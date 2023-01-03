Hyderabad: ‘Health canteen to be set up for city police’, says CP Anand

While addressing police officers on the occasion of the new year, he extended his warm wishes and urged them to stay fit and focus on the upcoming social welfare measures.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 3rd January 2023 2:21 pm IST
Hyderabad records crime rate similar to that in 2021: CV Anand
Commissioner of Police, CV Anand. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: City Commissioner CV Anand has asked police officers to quit unhealthy food options and has announced the setting up of a canteen for salubrious health and lifestyle.

While addressing the police officers on the occasion of the new year, he extended his warm wishes and urged them to stay fit and focus on the upcoming social welfare measures launched in recent times including fit cops. He announced that a canteen will be set up as a long-term plan to support a healthier diet.

Also Read
Telangana: Nature lovers condemn NHAI for violating NGT order

“The foundation of the Telangana State Police Integrated Command and Control Centre (TSPICCC) is a great achievement. Let’s work hard and rejoice at this moment and proactively stick to the commitments made for the future,” said Anand while celebrating the year that was 2022.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button