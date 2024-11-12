Hyderabad: Health min directs free treatment to students who suffered food poisoning

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Monday, November 11, visited the Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad and interacted with students from Gurukul in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, who suffered from food poisoning.

Narasimha took stock of the health profiles of a few students at the hospital, one of the girls who was placed on a ventilator on November 5 due to a kidney problem (elevated serum creatinine secondary to dehydration) and lung infection.

Subsequently, she was given special dialysis i.e. continuous renal replacement therapy from November 5-9.

Following his interaction with the students, Narasimha directed hospital authorities to provide free treatment to the students.

He then inspected departments across the NIMS hospital, while interacting with patients, the health minister said that the Telangana government is stressing better healthcare facilities.

Earlier this month, two girls from the Wankidi tribal welfare school in Asifabad who were admitted to a government hospital due to food poisoning are critical and have been shifted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad.

The incident occurred on October 31 following which the students were shifted to the government hospital. The two students, Jyothika of Class 7 and Mahalaxmi of Class 6 were taken to a private hospital in Mancherial after their condition worsened.

As their condition further deteriorated, the doctors referred them to NIMS hospital in Hyderabad. Based on their instructions, the district deputy director of the Tribal Welfare department shifted them to Hyderabad.