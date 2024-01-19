Curbs on HMVs on Cyberabad flyovers, other restrictions imposed

Hyderabad: Acknowledging the rapid increase in traffic congestion in Cyberabad commissionerate, the traffic police have imposed restrictions, prohibiting heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) from entering the road during certain hours in the morning and evening. The announcement came after a meeting on Thursday, January 18 to announce the new traffic rules.

Madhapur Transport DCP DV Srinivasa Rao said that HMVs including DCMs, RMCs, water tanks, JCBs, tractors, and medium-duty vehicles are allowed to ply on roads from 7:30 am to 11:30 am and prohibited their movement from 4 pm to 10:30 pm.

Construction and Demolition (C&D) vehicles have been prohibited from plying on the roads from 6 am to 10:30 pm.

Additionally, heavy and slow-moving vehicles have been banned from all flyovers in Cyberabad. “For the first time, heavy vehicles operating during prohibited hours will be fined under the relevant provisions of the MV Act. The second time, the vehicle will be impounded and handed over to the RTA,” the DCP said.

Many businesses, including multiplexes, shopping malls, hotels, restaurants, bars, and other establishments are allowing their customers to park their vehicles on roads, which causes disruption in traffic.

Mr Srinivas revealed that the “traffic police have said that if such parking is found on the road, action will be taken as per the provisions of the law.”

He said, “There are 55 pelican traffic lights under the jurisdiction of the Cyberabad commission. Pedestrians should use sidewalks, pedestrian signals, crosswalks, or cross bridges on foot to avoid accidents.”

Moreover, he also warned that auto-rickshaw drivers, taxi drivers, and other chauffeurs plying in Cyberabad must wear uniforms.

Officials said the authorities are conducting awareness programs to ensure stern compliance of traffic rules among students, auto-rickshaw drivers, RTC drivers, and other chauffeurs.

A case under IPC Section 304 (II) will be filed against anybody travelling on a wrong route, and action will be taken against vendors encroaching on footpaths, the said.