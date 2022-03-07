Hyderabad: Highest ever hiring activities recorded in Feb

Hyderabad: Hyderabad saw a surge in hiring activities in the month of February. It recorded a 43 percent growth in hiring when compared to February 2021.

As per the JobSpeak Index of Naukri, the hiring activities in the city in February were the highest ever.

In February, the city reported the highest index of 4,329 whereas, the index in the month of January and February 2021 were 3,908 and 3,020 respectively.

Hiring activities in other cities

Many other Indian cities too recorded a rise in demand for talents. Some of the cities that witnessed a surge in hiring activities are

Kolkata (56 percent)

Bengaluru (49 percent)

Mumbai (45 percent)

Chennai (45 percent)

Pune (41 percent) and

Delhi (30 percent)

Hiring at national-level

The hiring in entire India too saw an upswing. The index crossed 3000-mark and reached an all-time high of 3,074.

The index was able to reach an all-time high because multiple sectors recorded a strong rate of growth when compared to the previous year. Even the auto industry started showing a recovery sign in February 2022.

Sectors that recorded significant growth are IT-software/software services (41 percent), banking/financial services (35 percent), pharmaceutical (34 percent), hospitality (41 percent), and telecom (23 percent).