Hyderabad: Hindutva group protests outside Balapur Madarsa for 2 hours

Hyderabad: In what can be seen as an attempt to fan communal trouble in Hyderabad, a group of right wing workers staged a dharna in front of a Madarsa at Balapur and demanded its closure. The incident happened at the Madarsa Noomania, Shareef Nagar in Balapur located in the city suburbs beyond the Old City.

The Madarsa is located inside a Qutb Shahi era mosque is also located here.

According to MBT leader, Amjedullah Khan, Hindutva communal elements staged a Dharna near the 400-year-old Qutb Shahi (1518-1687) Masjid-e-Hussaini, Sultanapur under the Balapur Police Station limits demanding closure of Madarsa Nomania being run inside the premises of the above said Masjid.

Amjed Ullah Khan (Spokesman) MBT said that the said Madarsa Nomania is being run from the last seven years and that the said Qutb Shahi Masjid is nearly 400 years old where five times prayers are held. He said that communal tensions are being caused by hindutva communal elements via the dharna demanding the closure of the said Madarsa.

Also Read Telangana Dy CM orders removal of cables after electrocution deaths

Amjed Ullah Khan also questioned the silence of Balapur police who allegedly were mute spectators throughout the dharna and did not stop the protestors from raising anti Muslim slogans. The dharna continued for almost two hours.

The management told reporters that all the students in the madarsa are from Telangana and no children from other states are enrolled.

Earlier this year, tension prevailed at the Madrasa Arabia Taleem-ul-Quran located at Jinnaram village of Sangareddy district after some right-wing elements allegedly tried to attack the seminary. The incident transpired after two idols were allegedly damaged at a local Shiva temple a day earlier on April 23.