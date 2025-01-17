Hyderabad’s historic buildings recognized as endangered heritage sites

Hyderabad: Some of Hyderabad’s most iconic buildings along the Musi River, including the High Court, Osmania General Hospital, State Central Library, City College, and the British Residency, have been recognized as endangered heritage sites.

These historic buildings have been included in the 2025 World Monuments Watch, a global list highlighting sites at risk due to environmental and climate challenges.

The announcement was made by the New York-based World Monuments Fund (WMF) on Wednesday. Hyderabad’s Musi River Historic Buildings were selected alongside Bhuj Historic Water Systems in Gujarat, making them the only two Indian sites among the 25 worldwide that require urgent conservation efforts.

The WMF highlighted that Hyderabad’s rapid urbanization and environmental challenges make it crucial to integrate heritage conservation with urban renewal and climate adaptation. The Musi River’s historic landmarks reflect the city’s civic and architectural legacy, which must be preserved for future generations.

The recognition comes as the Telangana Congress government is undertaking ambitious restoration projects for the Musi River and its surroundings. The WMF noted that well-preserved buildings like Osmania General Hospital could become valuable assets for the city’s future if restored and repurposed.

The World Monuments Watch, which is updated every two years. With global recognition, Hyderabad’s Musi River heritage now has a stronger case for restoration and long-term preservation.