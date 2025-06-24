Hyderabad’s historic fortification wall in Sultan Shahi cracks, nears collapse

Hyderabad: The historic fortification wall of Hyderabad, which guarded the city for centuries during the Asaf Jahi rule, has cracked and is on the verge of collapse.

The remains of the wall at Nashemannagar in Sultan Shahi of the Old City have developed cracks. Stones at several points have crumbled, while shrubs protrude from other sections.

Stones falling from wall

“Big stones keep falling from the historic wall in Hyderabad. It withstood many rains and storms, but due to lack of maintenance, it may collapse completely,” said Mohd Riyaz, a resident of Nashemannagar.

The impressive centuries-old wall – 18 feet high and 8 feet wide – originally stretched six miles around Hyderabad. Built as a defensive barrier, it protected the city from invaders.

Historians note the wall was designed with pathways wide enough for patrolling horses. Strategic locations featured ‘Burjs’ (cannon placements) with mounted cannons. Construction began during the Asaf Jah Nizam period (1724-1948), initially featuring 12 darwazas (gates), with Afzal Darwaza added later.

Much of Hyderabad’s historic wall collapsed

Over time, much of the wall collapsed or was demolished by people unaware of its heritage value. Today, only fragments remain in areas like Aliabad, Lal Darwaza, Sultanshahi, Tallabkatta, and Dabeerpura.

Ironically, no government department recognizes it as heritage worth preserving. “It’s not a listed monument, so no agency maintains it. Soon, it will exist only in history books,” lamented heritage activist Mohd Shahbaaz.

Historically, the wall contained 13 darwazas (gates) and 13 khirkhis (wicket gates), spanning locations including Aliabad, Fatehdarwaza, Doodh Bowli, Puranapul, Petlaburj, Nayapul, Dabeerpura, Mir Jumla Talab, and Lal Darwaza.