Hyderabad Hitech City flyover street light raises safety concerns

Hyderabad: A safety concern has been raised over a street light on the Hitech City Flyover near Cyber Towers in Hyderabad.
As per commuters, the street light may not be properly secured. The light is reportedly designed to be fixed with four bolts. However, three of them are allegedly missing.
The reported condition has raised concerns about the safety of motorists and pedestrians using the flyover.
If the street light becomes dislodged or falls, it could cause a serious accident and put road users at risk.