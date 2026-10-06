Hyderabad Hitech City flyover street light raises safety concerns

If the street light becomes dislodged or falls, it could cause a serious accident and put road users at risk.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Street light on Hyderabad Hitech City flyover with safety concerns due to rust and poor maintenance.
Hyderabad Hitech City flyover street light raises safety concerns

Hyderabad: A safety concern has been raised over a street light on the Hitech City Flyover near Cyber Towers in Hyderabad.

As per commuters, the street light may not be properly secured. The light is reportedly designed to be fixed with four bolts. However, three of them are allegedly missing.

The reported condition has raised concerns about the safety of motorists and pedestrians using the flyover.

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Subhan Bakery

If the street light becomes dislodged or falls, it could cause a serious accident and put road users at risk.

 

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Photo of Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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