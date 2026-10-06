Hyderabad Hitech City flyover street light raises safety concerns

Hyderabad: A safety concern has been raised over a street light on the Hitech City Flyover near Cyber Towers in Hyderabad.

As per commuters, the street light may not be properly secured. The light is reportedly designed to be fixed with four bolts. However, three of them are allegedly missing.

Hi-Tech City Flyover safety concern over loosely secured street light



A safety concern has been reported on Hyderabad’s Hi-Tech City Flyover near Cyber Towers and opposite Tata Motors, where a street light is allegedly secured by only one of four bolts.



Commuters have raised… pic.twitter.com/ddmNAbcC06 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 6, 2026

The reported condition has raised concerns about the safety of motorists and pedestrians using the flyover.

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If the street light becomes dislodged or falls, it could cause a serious accident and put road users at risk.