Hyderabad: HMDA demolished 5 more buildings in ongoing drive

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) along with district task force and urban local bodies demolished five structures, on Tuesday in Pedda Amberpet Municipality and also razed slabs of a structure in Nizampet Municipal Corporation.

According to the HMDA, a person received permission to construct a two-story structure at Pragathi Nagar, Nizampet, but deviated from the building plan by constructing a five-floor structure, after which the slabs of the three unlawful levels were destroyed. Action has been taken on 178 buildings since the initiative began in January.

On Monday, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Authority (HMDA) razed four illegal buildings at Manikonda Municipality and Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation.

Two illegal constructions each at Manikonda and Peerzadi Guda were razed as part of the demolition drive initiated by the ministry of Municipal Administration and Urban Development on January 17. Apart from the HMDA, district task forces and urban local bodies under the Commissioner & Director of Municipal Administration are also involved in the demolition drive.