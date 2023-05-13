Hyderabad: HMDA invites bids for Kothwalguda Aqua Marine Park project

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has invited international competitive bids for the Aqua Marine Park project under work at the Eco Park situated in Kothwalguda.

The metropolitan authority has sought developers to enrol their bids for the innovative project through the design, Build, Finance, Operate, and Transfer (DBFOT) framework.

Construction will commence once the selection process is finalised and agreement is reached while the project is likely to be uptaken under a single phase.

Exciting news! We are developing an eco-park at Kothwalguda featuring attractions such as an Aviary, Boardwalk, Aquarium, food courts, Amphitheater etc. We're thrilled to announce that works are already in progress. Stay tuned! #workinprogress @KTRBRS @arvindkumar_ias pic.twitter.com/urb1IAwCXb — HMDA (@HMDA_Gov) April 18, 2023

Features of the park

With over 2,50,000 sq ft built-up area, this tunnel aquarium is spread over 4.27 acres and will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore.

The curved tunnel will be at least 100 metres with a 3.5-metre walkway and a 180-degree view.

In addition to a wide variety of aquamarine species including fishes, reptiles etc, in each of its tunnels, the park will also have a restaurant with a view of exhibits displays, dome theatre, 7-D theatre, virtual aquarium, touch tanks, koi feedings and interactive kiosks for children.

The theatre will have a seating capacity of 25 people while the restaurant with seating for 50 people will offer a clear view of the exhibits at the aquarium.

The aquarium will offer a minimum capacity of accommodating around 2500 people while the water volume will not be less than 3 million litres for the overall aquarium and not less than 2 million litres for the tunnel tank.

With over 300 species including freshwater, brackish water and marine/saline water species with a total of over 10,000 animals including fishes, reptiles and other marine and land-based creatures with a mix of ornamental fish, domestic and imported species, 10 percent of the species would be changed or replaced with new species every year.

Additionally, the site will also be equipped with quarantine and life support systems necessary for smooth operations at the park.