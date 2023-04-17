‘India’s largest’ aquarium, aviary to come up at Telangana’s Eco-Park

Hyderabad: Works are in progress for the construction of India’s largest aquarium, aviary and boardwalk, at the Eco Park at Kothwalguda.

In response to a Twitter user who asked if Hyderabad can have a tunnel aquarium under its lake, KTR said that the initiative has already been taken up.

He further added that special chief secretary Arvind Kumar will be sharing pictures and details of the ongoing works soon.

We are building India’s largest Aquarium and Aviary at Kothwalguda. Work is in progress



Will have @arvindkumar_ias and @HMDA_Gov share pictures and details https://t.co/Jm1vs5EM2p — KTR (@KTRBRS) April 17, 2023

In October 2022, the Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for the Eco Park at Kothwalguda and inaugurated the Landscape Eco Park at Osman Sagar.

Back then, he also instructed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) officials to take up more development works in Rajendra Nagar assembly segments.

According to the HMDA, the Kothwalguda Eco-Park includes, in addition to gazebos and pergolas, a six-acre aviary, a 2.5-kilometre boardwalk, an aquarium, a butterfly garden, a sensory park, an open-air theatre, flora, and landscaping.

Aside from food courts at four places, the HMDA has also suggested building opulent timber cabins, camping tents, an infinity pool, and a conference hall.